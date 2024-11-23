Ajibade, Nnadozie in CAF’s 10 nominees for women’s best player

Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie are the two Nigerian players in the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) list of nominees for the women’s categories for the #CAFAwards24, as the much anticipated awards ceremony edges closer.

According to the list of nominees as announced by CAF on Thursday, for the Women’s Player of the Year crown that is currently held by Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, who players for Atletico Madrid, and Nigeria, and Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC and Nigeria are the two Super Falcons players that made the list.

Other players includes Sandrine Niyonkuru (Burundi / FC Masar), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyonnais), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City), Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR), Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa / Monterrey), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa / Tigres UANL), Barbara Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride), Racheal Kundananji (Zambia / Bay FC).

The CAF Awards 2024 is scheduled to hold on Monday, December 16, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The listed 10 players will be eyeing to dethrone Oshoala and take home the coveted CAF Women’s Player of the Year award. The players will be assessed based on their performances at the national team level and their performances at club levels both in the continent and abroad.

Besides, the CAF Interclub Women’s Player of the Year is one to look out for, even as Doha El-Madani and TP Mazembe is set to battle for the utmost trophy at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League title in Morocco.

Nigeria’s Edo Queens were edged out by TP Mazembe women to qualify for the finals.

Another award to look out for is the recognition of the best coach in the continent’s women’s football.

Bankole Olowokere, the coach of Nigeria’s U-17 female national team is one of the top considerations for the Coach of The Year Award, having led the Flamingoes to a historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024. Other Nigerians for the coach of the year award include Chris Danjuma, the coach of the U-20, and Moses Adukwu, the coach of Edo Queens.

Other nominated coaches are Hassan Balla Abdousalami (Cameroon U-20), Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe), Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar), Mildred Cheche (Kenya U-17), Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR), Mbayang Thiam (Aigles de la Medina), and Thinasonke Mbuli (University of the Western Cape).

There will also be the Young Player of The Year Award for the women category, and the list of nominees includes Nigeria’s duo of Chiamaka Okuchukwu of Rivers Angels, and Flourish Sabastine of Stade de Reims.

Others are Cathy Biya (Cameroon / Eclair), Naomi Eto (Cameroon / Amazone FAP), Habiba Sabry (Egypt /FC Masar), Stella Nyamekye (Ghana / Dreamz Ladies), Valerie Nekesa (Kenya / Madira Girls), Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR), Lina Mokhtar Jamai (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), and Nthabiseng Majiya (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns).

In the Goalkeeper of the Year award, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria/ Paris FC, and Monle Oyono of Nigeria / Edo Queens lead top the list. Others are Cathy Biya (Cameroon / Eclair), Fideline Ngoy (DR Congo / TP Mazembe), Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar), Fatima El Jebraoui (Morocco / Wydad Athletic Club), Khadija Er-Rmichi Morocco / AS FAR), Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns), Thandeka Ngcobo (South Africa / University of the Western Cape), and Catherine Musonda (Zambia / Indeni Roses).

The winners of each category will be determined through votes from a diverse panel, including the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and the Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations, as well as clubs participating in the group stages of CAF Interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2024 cover the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

