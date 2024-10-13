Lookman crowned Atalanta’s Player of the Month for September

Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles forward and Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman has been named Atalanta’s Player of the Month for September, following a series of standout performances for the Italian side.

The 26-year-old Nigerian winger, who has become fans favourite, contributed two goals and one assist during the month, playing a key role in Atalanta’s strong start to the season.

Atalanta confirmed the award on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, highlighting Lookman’s pivotal impact in several matches, most notably a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fiorentina where Lookman provided an assist for the equaliser and scored the match-winning goal, earning the MVP award.

The club also made the announcement via their official website, where they praised Lookman’s contributions throughout September. He was instrumental in Atalanta’s Europa League campaign and did well on the international stage, netting a brace in Nigeria’s 3-0 win over Benin on September 7.

Lookman’s performance earned him the club’s Player of the Month award, beating out teammates Lazar Samardžić and Mateo Retegui for the honour. Atalanta fans voted for him on the club’s official app, recognizing his creativity, dribbling, and finishing skills.

Since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, the Charlton Athletic academy player has been rejuvenated, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons. His continued excellent form further cements his status as a crucial player for the Italian side.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

