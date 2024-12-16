CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman Crowned 2024 African Player of the Year

Ngerian international Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 African Player of the Year at a glamorous CAF Awards ceremony held on Monday night in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman’s 2024 was a year of extraordinary milestones. The Nigerian winger delivered a standout season for Atalanta, spearheading their remarkable campaign with a starring role in the UEFA Europa League final. His sensational hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen secured Atalanta their first major trophy in 61 years.

On the domestic front, Lookman’s consistency fueled Atalanta’s Serie A title charge, further solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s elite attackers. Internationally, he excelled at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring three goals and playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s run to a second-place finish.

Lookman’s exceptional performances earned him a historic 14th-place finish in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, adding to his accolades.

This triumph makes Lookman the latest Nigerian to win the prestigious CAF award, joining legends such as Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and Victor Osimhen (2023). Nigeria now moves to second place in the all-time Player of the Year count, behind only Ivory Coast, whose six titles were won by Yaya Touré (four) and Didier Drogba (two).

Lookman’s win also marks the second consecutive year a Nigerian has claimed the title, following Osimhen’s triumph in 2023, further cementing Nigeria’s dominance in African football

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

