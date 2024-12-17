Super Falcons named 2024 CAF Women’s Team of the Year

The Super Falcons have been named the Women’s Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards, marking their second consecutive win in this category. The announcement was made during the prestigious ceremony held on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco, further solidifying the team’s dominance and excellence in African football.

This recognition celebrates the Super Falcons’ exceptional performances and their remarkable contributions over the past year as they continued to represent Nigeria at the highest level of women’s football on the continent.

The CAF Awards annually honour the best in African football, spotlighting teams, players, and coaches who have excelled in their categories.

Renowned for their resilience, skill, and determination, the Super Falcons have consistently earned admiration from fans and experts alike, showcasing why they remain a formidable force in women’s football on the global stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

