Chiamaka Nnadozie retains CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been named the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The 24-year-old retains the prestigious title for the second consecutive year, solidifying her status as Africa’s finest in the women’s category with stellar performances for both club and country.

Nnadozie edged out Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini to claim the award. Her exceptional displays for Nigeria at the 2024 Olympics and her instrumental role in Paris FC’s UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign were key highlights of her outstanding year.

In her acceptance speech, Nnadozie expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to aspiring young girls across the continent. “This is for every young girl who dares to dream. I am honoured to represent Nigeria and Africa on this stage. This award is a testament to hard work, resilience, and the incredible support I’ve received from my teammates and coaches.”

She also thanked the CAF President, the Nigeria Football Federation, her club Paris FC, coaches, teammates, family, and friends, emphasizing their contributions to her success. “Last year, I was here, and I am here again today, grateful to God. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me from day one.”

Nnadozie’s consistent performances underline her growing legacy in African women’s football, inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

