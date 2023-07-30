Pre-season friendly: Liverpool thrash Leicester 4-0 so far

Liverpool showcased their supremacy in a commanding performance against Leicester, scoring 4 goals and conceding none in 67 minutes at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Reds initially took some time to find their rhythm, but once Nunez broke the deadlock with a stunning goal in the 30th minute, they displayed an unmatched level of play that left Leicester struggling to keep up with their slick movements in the final third.

Bobby Clark, in particular, delivered an outstanding 45-minute display, earning a well-deserved spot on the scoresheet. Curtis Jones also impressed in his new role as a No. 6 player from a Liverpool perspective.

The match started with Liverpool’s forwards showing their brilliance in pre-season, leaving Leicester with limited opportunities to possess the ball or create chances. The young sensation, Clark, struck again in the 35th minute to make it two goals for Liverpool, skillfully finishing off a delightful move involving Salah and Nunez.

The Reds continued their dominance with Diego Jota and Ben Doak adding to the goal tally in the 38th and 64th minutes, respectively.

Read also: Man U agrees £75m transfer fee for Atalanta’s striker Rasmus Hojlund

Despite Leicester’s attempts to challenge Liverpool’s defense, Virgil van Dijk demonstrated his leadership and defensive skills, thwarting any potential threats.

In a rare moment of excitement for Leicester, Mac Allister presented Jota with a golden opportunity, but the shot narrowly missed the target. However, Liverpool’s dominance was evident throughout the game, with the Reds enjoying a staggering 75% possession in the last five minutes of the first half.

‘The Never Walk Alone’ fans in Singapore were treated to a fine display of football, as their heroes showcased their skills up close. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with the supporters singing “Allez Allez Allez” to cheer their team on.