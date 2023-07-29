Man U agrees £75m transfer fee for Atalanta’s striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the signing of forward Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth €75million plus €10million in performance-related add-ons.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that United have agreed preliminary personal terms with the forward and he is set to sign a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

Atalanta had wanted €90million for the 20-year-old.

United made a verbal offer of €50m plus €10m in add-ons to Atalanta on Wednesday while Paris Saint-Germain made their own bid of €50m on Thursday.

The Premier League club have already mapped out how he would fit into their squad.

Rasmus Hojlund is the priority target for United but other options were under consideration — including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Hojlund has indicated to Atalanta that he wants to leave amid interest from United and PSG.

Atalanta rebuffed United’s offer of money plus players for Hojlund earlier this month, insisting on a straight cash arrangement.

Hojlund only joined Atalanta last summer, moving from Austrian side Sturm Graz. He registered eight goals and two assists in 31 Serie A games.

The Denmark international also scored five goals in two games during Euro 2024 qualifying in March, including a hat-trick against Finland.

He is set to be United’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

According to one football reporter, “Hojlund’s debut year in Serie A was promising but a little curious. Twenty of his 32 league appearances were as a starter, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini sometimes choosing to use him as a second-half ‘closer’ to run against tired opposition legs.

“When Hojlund did enter the field of play, he gave a good account of himself.

“Ten Hag may have spoken of wanting an experienced striker who brings ‘no risk’, but the joy of Hojlund — who only left his teens in February — comes in pondering the player he might be in two to three seasons’ time.”