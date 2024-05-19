Arsenal Premier League title dreams dashed

Arsenal’s hopes of claiming their first Premier League title in 20 years were dashed despite a 2-1 victory against Everton, as Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Ham secured them the championship.

Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal side entered the final day of the 2023/24 season needing a win at the Emirates Stadium and hoping for Manchester City to either draw or lose.

However, Man City’s win over West Ham rendered Arsenal’s efforts irrelevant, forcing the Gunners to settle for second place.

Idrissa Gueye put Everton ahead late in the first half, but Takehiro Tomiyasu quickly equalized for Arsenal. Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 89th minute, but by then, City were already cruising to retain their title.

In a heartfelt post-match speech to the Arsenal fans, emotional Arteta said, “This team is unbelievable. You started this by believing in us. Please keep pushing, and keep inspiring them. Don’t be sad. We want much more than this, and we’re going to get it.”

Arsenal had been nearly flawless in 2024, securing 16 wins and one draw in their 18 league matches.

However, a costly 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa last month proved decisive in denying them their first title since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2004.

The Gunners finished two points behind Man City, who achieved an unprecedented four successive titles and six in the last seven years.

Arsenal staff were seen rehearsing a mock title presentation at the Emirates on Saturday, complete with replicas of the trophy and medals, and signs proclaiming ‘Premier League champions.’ But the genuine celebration never materialized, leaving Arteta’s heartbroken players to accept their fate.