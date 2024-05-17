Arteta: Arsenal Premier League title dream ‘still alive’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his “dream is still alive” as the Gunners approach a decisive weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Defending champions Manchester City currently lead Arsenal by two points at the top of the table.

The final round of the current Premier League season takes place on Sunday, with Arsenal playing at home against Everton and City hosting West Ham.

“I do believe,” Arteta told BBC Sport editor Dan Roan. “We wanted to be in this position. We have earned the right to live a beautiful day in front of our people on Sunday, with the hope and big opportunity that we can lift the trophy at the end of the match.”

Arteta emphasized the significance of the moment: “We have the possibility to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and it’s still possible. It’s football; we have to live the moment.”

For Arsenal to clinch the title, West Ham would need to win or draw against City.

Arsenal have not won the league title since their ‘Invincibles’ lifted the trophy in the 2003/04 season.

The Gunners have a superior goal difference to City, which could be crucial if Pep Guardiola’s side are held to a draw by West Ham.

However, if City defeats West Ham, Guardiola’s team will secure the title for a fourth successive season.

Arteta acknowledges that City control the trophy’s destiny, but he wants Arsenal to stay fully focused in case a surprise result happens in Manchester.

“We need to do our bit first,” Arteta said. “Then hope West Ham and David [Moyes] are going to do us a big favour and help us fulfil our dream.”

Arteta served as an assistant to Guardiola at City after retiring from playing in 2016. At Arsenal, he has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields as a manager, having previously won the FA Cup twice as a player with the Gunners.