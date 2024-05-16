Premier League clubs set to vote on VAR elimination

Premier League clubs will decide whether to remove video assistant referees (VAR) from next season at their annual general meeting next month.

Wolves have taken the lead by formally submitting a resolution to the Premier League, which will prompt a vote among the 20 member clubs when they convene in Harrogate on June 6.

The club expressed concerns about the unintended negative consequences of VAR, which they believe have damaged the relationship between fans and football. While VAR was initially introduced in 2019 to aid on-field officials in key match decisions, its implementation has been marred by controversial incidents throughout the season.

In a statement, Wolves highlighted that the quest for a slight increase in accuracy through VAR comes at the expense of the essence of the game.

The Premier League has acknowledged these concerns but maintains its full support for the technology. They are committed to collaborating with the referees’ body PGMOL to address any shortcomings and enhance the system.

For any proposed rule changes to take effect, they must secure a two-thirds majority vote, meaning at least 14 of the 20 clubs must be in favour.

It’s worth noting that Premier League clubs have already approved the introduction of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024/25 season, indicating a willingness to embrace technological advancements while also recognising the need for refinement.