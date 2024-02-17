Arteta hails Arsenal’s Premier League title hunger

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his side’s drive and hunger for the Premier League title after crushing Burnley 5-0 to keep pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka‘s brace helped Arsenal earn a five-goal win over lowly Burnley as the Gunners again closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool who defeated Brentford 4-1 in early fixtures.

The Gunners were impressive from start to finish as Martin Odegaard blasted the Gunners into a fourth-minute lead before Saka doubled the lead from the spot after Leandro Trossard was fouled by Maxime Esteve.

Saka again blasted in a third moments after half-time to make it seven goals in his last six Premier League games before Trossard curled in a fourth after the hour mark.

The results moved Arsenal to second place, two points behind Liverpool as they chase a first Premier League crown since 2004.

Arsenal have been ruthless since returning from a winter training camp in Dubai.

The Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0, won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, beat Liverpool 3-1 and demolished West Ham 6-0 before thrashing Burnley.

Speaking during a post-match press conference Arteta expressed delight at his players’ hunger for the Premier League title in two decades.

“I am happy with the performance, with the result and the individual and collective contribution of each player as well. That was very, very good,” Arteta said.

“And the fact that the team looked like it wanted more. I wasn’t satisfied.

“They wanted to score more, they didn’t want to concede a goal. I’m pleased to hit that consistency.”

Saka has scored in four successive top-flight games for the first time in his career.

Despite only being 22, Arteta said Saka was already one of the most mature members of his squad.

“Yes, we don’t see it (in football). Especially forward players and wingers with that level of consistency and numbers,” he said.

“At his age, it is something really strange to find but it is not a coincidence when you look at him every single day.

“The way he trains, the way he applies himself, the qualities that he has. And he can do more.”