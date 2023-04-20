Why Man Utd may move for Osimhen against next season

Manchester United seems condemned to sign a new central striker in the summer transfer window with injuries tearing the team apart, and Victor Osimhen is one of the options open to them.

The 20-time league title winners have also been linked with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga to buttress their midfield in readiness for the coming season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, “Signing a new striker is United’s top priority this summer and the club are ‘definitely interested’ in a deal for Victor Osimhen.”

Sheth in addition said that Osimhen fits the bill: “Osimhen could be one of the big movers in the summer. United would definitely be interested because they want to fill that position.

“But again, as I mentioned before, that takeover and the finances within that club are going to hold a big key in whether they’d be able to get someone like Osimhen or not.”

The Nigeria international has been in sublime form for Napoli this season and has scored 25 goals in 30 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford giants are yet to fill the vacuum of a central striker, even with the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January did not really boost the team’s attacking arsenal.

Moreover, bearing in mind that Weghorst was only signed as a stop-gap mechanism to remedying the situation.

No doubt Marcus Rashford has risen to the occasion for the Reds, but his efforts could best be augmented with the signing of natural No 9 such as Kane, Osimhen, and Toney for the long-time plan, especially now the team is gearing toward a Champions League qualification.

As Erik Ten Hag and his team continue to draw up plans for the summer transfer window, one thing is certain and that is United fans will be keen to see new signings as the club continues to compete on a number of fronts next season.