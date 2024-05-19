Foden’s double hands Man City fourth-straight Premier League title

Manchester City made English football history on Sunday, defeating West Ham 3-1 to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title thanks to Phil Foden’s double, dashing Arsenal’s hopes, while Jurgen Klopp bade an emotional farewell to Liverpool.

Phil Foden scored two early goals at an electrified Etihad Stadium, putting City on the verge of the title. Mohammed Kudus responded with a spectacular overhead kick to pull one back for West Ham, but Rodri’s strike before the hour mark restored City’s two-goal cushion. The home side remained untroubled, coasting to victory.

Arsenal, starting the day two points behind City, needed a miracle to deny their rivals the title. Despite coming from behind to beat Everton 2-1, the Gunners had to settle for second place for the second consecutive season.

Man City have now won with six titles in seven years, and have set themselves apart as the only English team to win four straight top-flight titles, surpassing the legendary Liverpool and Manchester United teams of the past.

“It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done today,” Foden told Sky Sports. “No team has ever done it (won four in a row). We have put ourselves into the history books. You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans.”