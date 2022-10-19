Portugal’s World Cup dream suffers setback on Diogo Jota’s injury

Portugal and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a calf injury he sustained in Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his club will be without the striker for months.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days. It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course and for Portugal,” he said.

The former Wolverhampton striker was stretchered out in the 96th minute and took to his official Twitter account to express his disappointment.

“After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed,” Jota tweeted.

“I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏

You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Diogo Jota will be duly missed by the Portuguese national team in Qatar as they kick off their campaign against Ghana on November 24 while they face Uruguay four days later on November 28 and final group stage match against South Korea on December 2.