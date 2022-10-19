Sadio Mane becomes first ever recipient of Socrates Award

Senegal and Bayern Munich talisman Sadio Mane on Monday received the 2022 Socrates Award for his outstanding contribution towards humanity.

The former Liverpool winger while receiving the award from Dider Drogba at the 66th Ballon D’or award night held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, expressed appreciation for the award.

“First of all, I want to say good evening, everybody,” he said.

“Myself, I am really happy to be part of you guys tonight. Of course, like you said, sometimes I am a little shy to talk about it, but I’m really happy to do what I can for my people and to make things better.”

The Senegalese international also came second in the men’s Ballon D’ Or category after beating the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Kylie Mbappe. He achieved the feat scoring 23 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, also scored the winning goal to help Senegal win the African Cup of Nations and also leading his country to the World Cup in Qatar at the expense of former Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.