Alexia Putellas gets second successive Ballon d’or

Barcelona female team’s midfielder Alexia Putellas was awarded her second successive Ballon d’or title on Monday night at the 66th annual ceremony of the Ballon d’Or held at Théâtre du Châtelet, France.

While receiving the award from Andriy Shevchenko a former recipient of the prestigious award, Alexia Putellas expressed her gratitude.

“I am very happy to be here again, very happy, When I managed to win the first one a year ago I set out to try to improve that year to put it at the service of the team. Seeing that I was rewarded in this way makes me proud,” she said.

“Without a doubt, without my teammates this would not be possible, I would not be here. I appreciate them very much and it is a privilege to be their teammate.

“I also want to thank the coaching staff, the coach, those people who help me to improve day by day and who are committed to me achieving that. Also the club, the president and his board of directors, all the people who work at the club.

“It is a privilege to play for Barcelona and to experience what I experienced last year with those matches at Camp Nou with all the fans. Thank you very much for trusting me and letting me be part of this project.”

The Barcelona player had a splendid 2021/22 season with a total of 43 games in which she scored 34 goals and recorded 21 assists, being the third top scorer and top assist provider in the league, as well as the MVP of the Champions League. She also became the first Spanish female player to reach 100 caps for Spain.

The Spanish international became the first Spanish player to win two consecutive the award since Luis Suarez won it in 1960 and she also became the eighth player to have won the award consecutively after Johan Cruyff, Kevin Keegan, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Michel Platini, Marco Van Basten, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.