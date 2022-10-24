Ousmane Dembele shines in Barcelona’s victory over Bilbao

Barcelona, looking to bounce back from its El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend, hosted Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants dominated their opponents from kick off with first their goal from Ousmane Dembele in the 12th minute. The French attacker headed home a cross from Lewandoski to open the scoring for the hosts.

Barcelona added their second goal in the 18th minute when Sergi Roberto scored from close range after being set-up by Dembele, who later created another goal in the 22nd minute when Robert Lewandoski scored a defense splitting pass from the French international.

Read also: Osimhen’s strike gives Napoli victory at Roma

Second half resumed with Ousmane Dembele continuing his impressive performance with another assist for Ferran Torres in the 73rd minute to wrap up the Catalan side’s scoring campaign against visiting Athletic Bilbao.