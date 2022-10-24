Osimhen’s strike gives Napoli victory at Roma

Jose Mourinho and his Roma team welcomed table leaders Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night in a close encounter with Napoli taking all three points.

The visitors were the most impressive side of the two teams. They dominated possession and were dangerous on the attack with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen leading the charge.

Both coaches Mourinho of Roma and Spalleti were booked for dissent.

Napoli broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with Osimhen scoring after a defensive error by former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The visitors held on to their lead and travelled back to Naples with all three points.