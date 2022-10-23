Xhaka on target as Arsenal drop against Saints

Southampton welcomed Arsenal on Sunday afternoon to the St Mary’s Stadium in search of their first win in three matches.

The traveling Arsenal side were looking to maintain their four points lead at the top of the league table after Manchester City’s win yesterday.

The Gunners dominated possession and took an early lead in the first half with a Granit Xhaka right footed strike in the 11 minutes after the former Arsenal captain received a pass from Ben White.

The second half resumed with Arsenal continuous domination of possession but the Gunners failed to convert their chances and were made to pay for their mistakes in the 65th minute when Stuart Armstrong equalized for the home side with a right foot shot, Mohamed Elyounoussi creating the assist.

Southampton held on to grab a vital point despite Arsenal’s pressure and lack of finishing touches.