Awoniyi stuns Liverpool as Nottingham wins

Nottingham Forest hosted Liverpool on Saturday at The City Ground stadium in search to end their winless streak.

Injury plagued Liverpool dominated the first half of the encounter with the Reds coming close in the 9th minute but Fabio Carvalho was denied by Dean Henderson with a superb save.

Read also: EPL week 4 review

Second half resumed with Liverpool having a lion share of possession but they failed to turn it into a goal and were made to pay for it in the 55th minute when Nottingham Forest summer signing striker and Nigeria International Taiwo Awoniyi reacted quickest to a loose ball and gave the hosts the lead.

Liverpool gathered momentum in search of an equalizer and a possible win but were contained by a resolute Nottingham defence which gave them their second win of the season.