Neymar arrives Barcelona to face corruption, fraud charges

Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar Santos landed in Barcelona Monday to face trial on corruption and fraud allegations regarding his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, Reuters reports.

The Brazilian investment firm, DIS, who filed the complaint on Thursday said it was seeking a five-year jail sentence for the Brazilian forward and is also requesting jail terms for Sandro Rosell who was Barcelona president when the transfer occurred and Josep Maria Bartomeu who took over from Rosell and both former Barcelona presidents were fined a total of 149 million euros fine for the defendants.

However, Sandro Rosell has previously denied any wrongdoing. His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Barcelona and lawyers representing Bartomeu declined to comment on the case. Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Rodrigues could not be immediately reached.