Neymar faces jail term for corruption, fraud charges on transfer to Barcelona

Neymar and Barcelona are to stand trial on October 17 in Barcelona for alleged corruption and fraud charges over the Brazilian striker’s transfer to Barcelona in 2013. This was revealed on Thursday by Brazilian investment firm DIS, Marca, reports.

The charges were filed by Spanish prosecutors who also have accused Neymar’s parents (Neymar Santos SR and Nadine Gonçalves), two clubs (Barcelona and Santos), former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues. In a statement released by Neymar’s attorney Baker McKenzie insists the Spanish courts lack jurisdiction to preside over the case “lack jurisdiction to prosecute the Neymar family” because it involves two Brazilians in Brazil.

Spanish prosecutors are pressing for a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.78 million) fine, a five-year jail term for Rosell, and an 8.4 million euros fine for Barcelona.