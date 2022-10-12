World Athletics nominates Tobi Amusan female athlete of the year

The world’s fastest female 100m hurdler, Tobi Amusan and nine other female athletes have been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics.

This was made known on Wednesday by the World Athletics Organization (WAO) on its official Twitter page.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the current World 1500m champion and Diamond League 1500m champion and Tobi Amusan are the only African athletes on the nomination list.

Female Athlete of the Year nominee 🇳🇬 Retweet to vote for @Evaglobal01 in the #AthleticsAwards. pic.twitter.com/HxeeVomjw2 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 12, 2022

“This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022,” the statement read.

“World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 10 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

“It has been another memorable year for the sport and the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.”

It was also revealed that fans around the world will be privileged to vote for their favourite athletes through World Athletics social media platforms while the top five athletes will be announced on October 31, 2022.

“The World Athletics Council and the world athletics family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

“Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics,” the statement read.

“The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.”