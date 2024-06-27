Ndidi rejects Leicester City new deal

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reportedly turned down a new contract extension with Leicester City amid growing interest from Premier League clubs and Barcelona.

The Foxes recently appointed Steve Cooper as their manager after Enzo Maresca moved to Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal.

According to Caught Offside, the 27-year-old versatile midfielder has rejected another contract offer from Leicester City, seemingly deciding to leave the club as his current deal expires in June.

Several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Sevilla, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa, have reportedly shown interest in signing Ndidi as a free agent.

Leicester did their best to keep hold of Ndidi, but the Foxes will now have to plan for life without the experienced defensive midfield player.

Ndidi, originally from Genk, wants to return to the top level and seeks to play with a club participating in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Nigerian midfielder a crucial role in Leicester City’s successful campaign, helping the Foxes secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier League after being sidelined for almost two months due to injury.

Unless there’s a change in the next three days, the Nigeria international will be the second Super Eagles player to exit the King Power Stadium this season after Kelechi Iheanacho confirmed he wouldn’t continue at the club last month.

Ndidi joined Leicester City in 2017 and will be missed after years of great service to the club.