Ndidi hints at potential Leicester City exit

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed he might leave Leicester City in the coming summer, following their promotion to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been instrumental in Leicester’s successful EFL Championship campaign, securing their return to the Premier League.

With his contract expiring in June, Ndidi has indicated he is open to opportunities away from the King Power Stadium next season.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has stated that contract discussions will be postponed until the end of the season, leaving Ndidi’s future uncertain.

Several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Sevilla, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa, have shown interest in signing Ndidi as a free agent.

While the Foxes are keen to retain the Nigerian midfielder, no formal talks have commenced.

Ndidi has expressed a preference for joining a top-six Premier League team but is also considering moving away from England.

Although Ndidi is contemplating a move, he remains committed to Leicester City for now. “If a good opportunity arises, I wouldn’t mind trying my luck elsewhere, but for now, I remain a Leicester City player,” Ndidi said as quoted in Complete Sports.

Reflecting on Leicester’s recent promotion, Ndidi expressed his determination to avoid another relegation.

“It is good to be back in the Premier League after being relegated. Struggling back to the EPL is something we don’t want to experience again. Morale is high, expectations are high, and we must ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play,” he added.