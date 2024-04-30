Aston Villa, West Ham join Newcastle in race to sign Ndidi

Top Premier League clubs Newcastle United, West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a top priority in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in Leicester City‘s successful campaign, helping the Foxes secure promotion from the Championship side to the Premier League after being sidelined for almost two months due to injury.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are among the clubs keen on signing Ndidi as a free agent in the upcoming weeks.

Ndidi, whose contract with the EFL Championship side ends at the end of the 2023/24 season has not signed a new deal.

Newcastle United are eager to strengthen their midfield options following a season marred by injuries and suspensions. Eddie Howe’s side sees Ndidi as a valuable addition to bolster their squad and provide stability in midfield.

“Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa are looking to strengthen their respective squads, and Ndidi figures to be an attractive option for both clubs,” as quoted from Fichajes website.

However, Newcastle faces competition from Aston Villa, as well as other clubs like Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, who are also interested in securing Ndidi’s services.

“However, the Magpies are not alone in the race for Ndidi, as Aston Villa, along with other clubs such as Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham, are also interested in acquiring his services.”

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season and his future at Leicester City uncertain, Ndidi has become a sought-after target in the transfer market.

Ndidi’s Premier League experience and proven ability to perform against top teams make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield. With interest from Aston Villa and other suitors, Ndidi’s future in the Premier League remains uncertain, sparking fierce competition among interested clubs.