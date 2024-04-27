Iheanacho, Ndidi inspire Leicester City’s Premier League promotion

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Leicester City‘s promotion to the Premier League after Leeds United suffered a 4-0 loss to QPR on Friday.

The result leave the Foxes top of the Championship table, four points ahead of Leeds in second place, with only Ipswich having a mathematical chance to catch them, guaranteeing at least a second-place finish.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season after a heartbreaking final day, finishing 18th with 34 points in 38 games. Subsequently, they lost key players like Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans.

The 4-0 defeat at Loftus Road ensures that Daniel Farke’s side remain four points behind Championship leaders Leicester with just one game remaining. The Foxes are poised to reach 100 points on their journey back to the top flight after their relegation last season.

Leicester could clinch the Championship title on Monday with a victory at Preston, provided third-placed Ipswich fails to defeat Hull City on Saturday.

The relegation of Leicester City from the Premier League last season marked the end of a decade of remarkable success for the club.

Just seven years earlier, they had achieved the improbable feat of winning the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri.

In 2021, they lifted the FA Cup for the first and only time in their history. This journey began with their promotion as Championship title winners in 2013/14, and now, the decade concludes with another promotion.