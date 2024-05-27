Mike Tyson suffers medical scare ahead of Jake Paul fight

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson suffered a severe medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, few weeks ahead of his blockbuster fight with Jake Paul.

The 57-year-old boxing legend became nauseous and dizzy mid-flight, prompting flight staff to ask if there was a doctor on board to assist him.

Upon landing in Los Angeles, paramedics boarded the plane to provide treatment to Mike Tyson, who had been affected by the extreme heat during the two-hour delayed flight from Miami.

The incident occurred just two months before Mike Tyson’s scheduled fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Dallas. The bout is set for Saturday, July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great,” his representatives told The New York Post.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative of the medical staff who were there to help him.”

Common symptoms of an ulcer flare-up include nausea, vomiting, bloating, belching, gas pain, chest pain, and fatigue.

In Touch initially reported on Monday that Tyson had experienced a medical emergency on the plane, leading to the paramedics’ intervention upon arrival.

According to sources, the cabin crew issued an announcement 30 minutes before landing, asking for a doctor, which was displayed on passengers’ screens.

An eyewitness in the exit row recounted the incident, saying, “They asked us to stay on the plane after landing so paramedics could enter. The stewardess mentioned he was a very important passenger. I guessed it was Mike Tyson, and she nodded in confirmation.”

After landing at Los Angeles, there was an additional 25-minute delay while paramedics treated Tyson. Known for his daily marijuana use, Tyson has temporarily given up the drug while training for the fight, as it is banned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. He has also abstained from sex as part of his rigorous training regime.

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has faced criticism due to the significant age gap between the two fighters. T

Tyson, who will be 58 on the day of the fight, dismissed the criticism at a recent press conference, challenging reporters to name specific critics.

Sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation as a professional bout, the fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds instead of the standard 10 or 12 rounds of three minutes each.

The fighters will use heavier gloves (14 ounces instead of 10) to reduce the power of punches.

Tyson retired in 2005 but most recently fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020 in California, which was not declared a professional fight.