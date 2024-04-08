AJ predicts Jake Paul to defeat Mike Tyson

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua predicts Jake Paul will upset Mike Tyson when the pair meet on July 20 in an exhibition fight by Netflix.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, airing over the weekend in the UK, the former two-weight world heavyweight champion covered several subjects.

One of them was the continued inclusion of YouTubers in boxing, some of whom get better coverage than professionals.

Joshua said: “I personally think it’s really good. I think the boxing hardcore don’t like it because they think, ‘Why are they disrespecting our sport?’

“I think that person brings all these people into boxing, which benefits everyone else. Everyone viewing helps.”

On Paul vs Tyson, AJ predicted: “He’s [Mike Tyson] older now. I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul because of youth – that’s the only thing.

When asked about his own future in the ring, Joshua revealed that his next fight is expected around September, although he had hoped for June.

“Around September is when I’ve been told. I was hoping for June. I’m training at the minute. I’ve got two months before I get into training camp.

“I think what they’re saying is be patient because you’ve got Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts, and then once that’s done, hopefully, I can kick down the door and get my opportunity.”

Currently in training, Joshua explained the delay, mentioning the upcoming bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the heavyweight belts. He expressed optimism about seizing his opportunity once the dust settles from that match.