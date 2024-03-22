Mike Tyson to earn $20m from bout with Jake Paul

According to UFC legend Henry Cejudo, Mike Tyson is set to pocket approximately $20 million for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

The boxing icon, famously known as ‘Iron Mike,’ is slated to return to the ring this summer to face social media sensation Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson’s last bout was almost four years ago in an exhibition match against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr., while Paul notably knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard.

Although specific details about the fight have yet to be officially announced, it will be broadcast live on Netflix, marking the streaming platform’s first foray into combat sports.

Cejudo, who recently co-hosted Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast, hinted at Tyson’s rumoured purse money during an appearance on Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry.

“It’s clear that there’s a significant payday for Mike. He’s probably going to rake in close to $20 million, and he’s about to turn 58 years old. Jake is 27, and Mike is 57,” Cejudo remarked.

While the question of whether Paul and Tyson will wear headgear remains unanswered, both fighters are pushing for the bout to be classified as a professional fight. However, the final decision rests with the Texas Commission.

Despite Tyson’s support for Paul’s boxing endeavours, the influencer has vowed to knock out the boxing legend.

“Whether you are team Paul or team Tyson, a lifelong boxing fan, watching your first fight, you are not going to want to miss this event. I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep,” Paul confidently declared.