UFC star McGregor plays down Tyson vs Paul fight

UFC legend Conor McGregor has expressed doubt about 57-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Tyson and Paul are set to face off in a boxing match on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. With a massive 30-year age difference between the two fighters, it remains uncertain whether the bout will be professionally sanctioned or proceed as an exhibition.

There are understandable safety concerns ahead of the match, prompting many boxing fans to express apprehension about Tyson’s well-being, especially considering his retirement from boxing back in 2005.

McGregor, while questioning the appeal of the fight, extended his best wishes to Tyson ahead of the spectacle.

“Oh jeez, it’s a bit strange, you know,” McGregor told The Illuminerdi YouTube channel.

“The interest is low… I don’t know. I don’t understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson].”

Speaking to iFL TV, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said it ‘breaks his heart’ to see ‘one of the greatest boxers that ever lived’ return to compete against a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“I guess if you criticise it you are a hater, are you not? So I’m probably not the best person to ask because I love boxing,” Hearn said.

“So I find it incredibly sad, but it is a big event, you can not deny that.

“But is he 60 yet, Mike Tyson? 57? Something like that? One of the greatest fighters that ever lived.

“But I am one of a small per cent of absolute mad boxing lovers that breaks my heart to see that.

“But it is a big event on a new platform and there will be a lot of people watching it.”