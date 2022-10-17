Man United’s Mason Greenwood in court for rape, other charges

Manchester United and England striker, Mason Greenwood, is set to appear in court for the first time on Monday after breaching his bail conditions, Manchester Evening News reports.

Greenwood was arrested in January after his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson accused him of rape and assault. She took to social media to release pictures of bruises on her body and bloody videos.

Greenwood will be in Manchester and Salford magistrate courts to face charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm