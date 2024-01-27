La Liga: Xavi announces shock exit from Barcelona

Xavi has announced he will leave Barcelona at the end of the current La Liga season after his side suffered a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

The legendary midfielder, who guided the Catalan giants to La Liga success last season, announced in his post-match press conference.

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as coach of Barcelona,” Xavi said. “I decided a few days ago, but I think it’s time. The club needs a change of dynamics”.

Xavi confirmed in the immediate aftermath of their shock loss to Villarreal that he would be stepping down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season.

The former Spain international went into the game under pressure after an indifferent run of form from his side, but things looked set to ease after Barca rallied from two down to lead 3-2.

But Villarreal turned the match around and scored twice in stoppage time to seal a shock win.

Xavi, former Barcelona and Spain midfielder took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd.

Xavi also guided Barcelona to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23, but Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal leaves them 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.