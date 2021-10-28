You need to active Javascript on your
Xavi, the anointed candidate to replace Koeman at Barcelona

Anthony Nlebem
Barcelona have announced the sack of Dutch tactician, Ronald Koeman, after the team lost to a low-rated Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga match on Wednesday night, set to appoint Xavi Hernandez the new coach.

The loss followed a 2-1 home defeat to rival Real Madrid in the El Clásico at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

Koeman has been under pressure after a poor start to the season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades who joined Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Koeman leaves the Barcelona in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches’

Barcelona won 5 matches and drew 3 this season under Koeman who took charge after Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last year’s Champions League.

Read Also: Xavi rejects Barcelona coaching job

Koeman won Copa del Rey trophy last season and will pocket a payout of around £10 million.

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez, currently with Al Sadd in Qatar, is likely to be the favorite to take over at Camp Nou.

Xavi, 41-year-old in a recent interview with Marca, said he is more mature and ready to take the coaching role at Barcelona.

“Yes, I feel ready to coach any team in the world,” Xavi said, confidently, before the Emir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.

” I have more experience and I’m learning a lot here.”

The former Barcelona midfielder began his journey as a coach with Al Sadd in Qatar, where he has been in charge since retiring as a player in 2019.

Xavi had a ‘Barça clause’ in his contract to let him go for free if a suitable offer comes, but signed a two-year contract extension his contract in May which removed the ‘Barca clause.’

Barcelona will in the coming days sort out Xavi’s contract issue with Al-Sadd and announce him the new manager.

If sorted out quickly, Xavi might take charge of Barcelona’s next LaLiga match on Saturday at Camp Nou against relegation-threatened Alavés.

