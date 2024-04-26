Who earns more? Here is how much each Manchester United player earns weekly

Manchester United‘s payroll reflects their commitment to hefty player wages, with eight players earning at least £200,000 per week. This lavish spending has drawn substantial scrutiny, especially regarding the club’s player recruitment strategy and their struggle to uphold the illustrious standards set during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.
In this week BusinessDay Business of Sports, we take a look at Man United‘s payroll and the weekly wages of each player for the 2023/24 season.
1. Casemiro
Weekly Wage- £350,000
Casemiro is the highest-paid player in the Man United squad, earning £350,000 in weekly wages, far more than any of his teammates.
His arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 marked a significant addition to the Red Devils squad.
2. Raphael Varane
Weekly Wage- £340,000
Raphael Varane’s move to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 was initially viewed as a savvy acquisition, considering his stature as a former Madrid superstar. However, the 30-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. Compounded by his hefty £340,000-per-week contract, Varane’s performance has not justified the significant investment made in him.
3. Marcus Rashford
Weekly Wage – £300,000
Marcus Rashford’s new deal with United was initially hailed by football pundits as a well-deserved reward for his contributions on the pitch. However, the current campaign has presented a contrast to that sentiment, as the Englishman has struggled to replicate his previous form. Despite his hefty £300,000-per-week contract, Rashford has experienced a downturn in his performances and subsequently fallen out of favour with Ten Hag.
4. Anthony Martial
Weekly Wage- £260,000
Anthony Martial’s trajectory at Manchester United has been a far cry from the promising start he once had. Once hailed as one of the most talented young strikers in the world, Martial’s performances have failed to live up to expectations in recent years. His struggles to make a significant impact in front of goal have been a source of frustration for both fans and the club alike. Despite his hefty £250,000-per-week contract, Martial has struggled to justify his wages with consistent performances on the pitch
5. Mason Mount
Weekly Wage- £250,000
Mason Mount’s arrival at Ma United from Chelsea came with anticipation, accompanied by a hefty price tag that instantly elevated him among the club’s highest earners, pocketing £250,000 weekly wage.
6. Bruno Fernandes
Weekly Wage- £240,000
Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been a stellar addition to Manchester United, emerging as one of the club’s standout players and a key driving force in midfield. Fernandes’ weekly salary of £240,000 appears relatively modest compared to the earnings of certain other players at Old Trafford. Given his pivotal role and consistent performances.
7. Antony
Weekly Wage- £200,000
Since Antony’s arrival at Manchester United from Ajax, his performance on the pitch has failed to live up to the high expectations placed upon him, leading to criticism from sections of the club’s fanbase. As one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, with a weekly wage exceeding £200,000, Antony’s struggles to make a significant impact have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding his presence in the team.
8. Harry Maguire
Weekly Wage- £189,000
If you had suggested that Harry Maguire would be playing like he’s worth the £190,000-per-week salary he is on. The Englishman has spent the majority of his time at Old Trafford but found a new form this season
9. Luke Shaw
Weekly Wage- £150,000
Luke Shaw has emerged as one of the most solid and consistent performers at the club, a turnaround that many might not have predicted after his challenging early seasons at Old Trafford. His resurgence earned him a £150,000-per-week deal just this summer until 2027.
10. Christian Eriksen
Weekly Wage- £150,000
After showcasing his ability to compete in the Premier League Man United signed Christian Eriksen on a free contract in the summer of 2022, placing him on a £150,000-per-week. However, this investment has not transformed into a positive result, as the Danish midfielder has exhibited signs of ageing this campaign.
11. Victor Lindelof
Weekly Wage- £120,000
Victor Lindelof’s journey at the club has been rather unassuming. Despite lacking the aura of a star player, it’s quite astonishing to discover the hefty paycheck he commands. Joining the team in 2017, he secured a contract extension in 2019 with £120,000 per week wage.
12. Lisandro Martinez
Weekly Wage- £120,000
One of Ten Hag’s initial signings, Lisandro Martinez, had previously worked with the Dutch manager at Ajax, and currently earns £120,000 weekly wage and has proved himself more than deserving of this deal, showcasing himself as a reliable centre-back.
13. Andre Onana
Weekly Wage- £120,000
Andre Onana was signed to replace David de Gea after previously working closely with Ten Hag at Ajax. Despite being on a weekly salary of £120,000, which is significantly lower than what the Spaniard was earning at Old Trafford, Onana’s arrival was seen as a cost-effective solution for Manchester United.
14. Kobbie Mainoo
Weekly Wage – £10,000
15. Amad Diallo
Weekly Wage – £28,000
16. Altay Bayındır
Weekly Wage- £35,000
17. Tom Heaton
Weekly Wage- £45,000
18. Alejandro Garnacho
Weekly Wage- £50,000
19. Scott McTominay
Weekly Wage – £60,000
20. Jonny Evans
Weekly Wage- £60,000
21. Sofyan Amrabat
Weekly Wage- £65,000
22. Rasmus Hojlund
Weekly Wage- £85,000
23. Diogo Dalot
Weekly Wage- £85,000
24. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Weekly Wage- £90,000