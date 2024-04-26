Who earns more? Here is how much each Manchester United player earns weekly

Manchester United‘s payroll reflects their commitment to hefty player wages, with eight players earning at least £200,000 per week. This lavish spending has drawn substantial scrutiny, especially regarding the club’s player recruitment strategy and their struggle to uphold the illustrious standards set during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

In this week BusinessDay Business of Sports, we take a look at Man United‘s payroll and the weekly wages of each player for the 2023/24 season.

1. Casemiro

Weekly Wage- £350,000

Casemiro is the highest-paid player in the Man United squad, earning £350,000 in weekly wages, far more than any of his teammates.

His arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 marked a significant addition to the Red Devils squad.

2. Raphael Varane

Weekly Wage- £340,000

Raphael Varane’s move to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 was initially viewed as a savvy acquisition, considering his stature as a former Madrid superstar. However, the 30-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. Compounded by his hefty £340,000-per-week contract, Varane’s performance has not justified the significant investment made in him.

3. Marcus Rashford

Weekly Wage – £300,000

Marcus Rashford’s new deal with United was initially hailed by football pundits as a well-deserved reward for his contributions on the pitch. However, the current campaign has presented a contrast to that sentiment, as the Englishman has struggled to replicate his previous form. Despite his hefty £300,000-per-week contract, Rashford has experienced a downturn in his performances and subsequently fallen out of favour with Ten Hag.

4. Anthony Martial

Weekly Wage- £260,000

Anthony Martial’s trajectory at Manchester United has been a far cry from the promising start he once had. Once hailed as one of the most talented young strikers in the world, Martial’s performances have failed to live up to expectations in recent years. His struggles to make a significant impact in front of goal have been a source of frustration for both fans and the club alike. Despite his hefty £250,000-per-week contract, Martial has struggled to justify his wages with consistent performances on the pitch

5. Mason Mount

Weekly Wage- £250,000

Mason Mount’s arrival at Ma United from Chelsea came with anticipation, accompanied by a hefty price tag that instantly elevated him among the club’s highest earners, pocketing £250,000 weekly wage.

6. Bruno Fernandes

Weekly Wage- £240,000

Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been a stellar addition to Manchester United, emerging as one of the club’s standout players and a key driving force in midfield. Fernandes’ weekly salary of £240,000 appears relatively modest compared to the earnings of certain other players at Old Trafford. Given his pivotal role and consistent performances.

7. Antony

Weekly Wage- £200,000

Since Antony’s arrival at Manchester United from Ajax, his performance on the pitch has failed to live up to the high expectations placed upon him, leading to criticism from sections of the club’s fanbase. As one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, with a weekly wage exceeding £200,000, Antony’s struggles to make a significant impact have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding his presence in the team.

8. Harry Maguire

Weekly Wage- £189,000

If you had suggested that Harry Maguire would be playing like he’s worth the £190,000-per-week salary he is on. The Englishman has spent the majority of his time at Old Trafford but found a new form this season

9. Luke Shaw

Weekly Wage- £150,000

Luke Shaw has emerged as one of the most solid and consistent performers at the club, a turnaround that many might not have predicted after his challenging early seasons at Old Trafford. His resurgence earned him a £150,000-per-week deal just this summer until 2027.

10. Christian Eriksen

Weekly Wage- £150,000

After showcasing his ability to compete in the Premier League Man United signed Christian Eriksen on a free contract in the summer of 2022, placing him on a £150,000-per-week. However, this investment has not transformed into a positive result, as the Danish midfielder has exhibited signs of ageing this campaign.

11. Victor Lindelof

Weekly Wage- £120,000

Victor Lindelof’s journey at the club has been rather unassuming. Despite lacking the aura of a star player, it’s quite astonishing to discover the hefty paycheck he commands. Joining the team in 2017, he secured a contract extension in 2019 with £120,000 per week wage.

12. Lisandro Martinez

Weekly Wage- £120,000

One of Ten Hag’s initial signings, Lisandro Martinez, had previously worked with the Dutch manager at Ajax, and currently earns £120,000 weekly wage and has proved himself more than deserving of this deal, showcasing himself as a reliable centre-back.

13. Andre Onana

Weekly Wage- £120,000

Andre Onana was signed to replace David de Gea after previously working closely with Ten Hag at Ajax. Despite being on a weekly salary of £120,000, which is significantly lower than what the Spaniard was earning at Old Trafford, Onana’s arrival was seen as a cost-effective solution for Manchester United.

14. Kobbie Mainoo

Weekly Wage – £10,000

15. Amad Diallo

Weekly Wage – £28,000

16. Altay Bayındır

Weekly Wage- £35,000

17. Tom Heaton

Weekly Wage- £45,000

18. Alejandro Garnacho

Weekly Wage- £50,000

19. Scott McTominay

Weekly Wage – £60,000

20. Jonny Evans

Weekly Wage- £60,000

21. Sofyan Amrabat

Weekly Wage- £65,000

22. Rasmus Hojlund

Weekly Wage- £85,000

23. Diogo Dalot

Weekly Wage- £85,000

24. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Weekly Wage- £90,000