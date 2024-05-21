Golf: Ikoyi Club gears up for Nigeria vs International Community Match Play

Ikoyi Club 1938, Golf Section, is excited to announce the Nigeria vs. International Community Match Play, an event that celebrates camaraderie, skill, and the enduring values of golf among Nigerian and international golfers.

The Match Play, scheduled to take place at the Ikoyi Club Golf Section on Saturday 25th May, promises to showcase skills and sportsmanship, attracting golf enthusiasts from diverse nationalities.

Tade Adekunle, Captain of Ikoyi Club Golf Section expressed the club’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all golf players and enthusiasts.

“At Ikoyi Club Golf Section, we believe that golf should be accessible to all, regardless of nationalities. The Match play is a testament to our dedication to fostering collaboration and bonding bringing seasoned golfers and members to come together in the spirit of friendly competition”.

Highlighting the club’s key activities for the year, Adekunle added,

“In addition to the Nigerian vs International Community, we have a diverse calendar of events planned – for instance, we have Memorial Cup, Club Championship, and Captains Day Tournament. These activities aim to enhance the golfing experience for our members and strengthen the sense of community within our club.”

Captain of the day for the International Community Mark Walsh echoed the sentiments of the Golf Section Captain on the impact of golf in building collaboration and cross-cultural engagement. In a similar vein, the Captain of the day for the Nigerian side Ademola Abidogun stated that

“The game offers opportunities for networking and to deepen the relationship between Nigeria and international communities”

Golf is an attractive sport for the business community, offering the ability to analyze and evaluate situations critically, providing opportunities to get to know partners, connect with them, and have meaningful conversations.

Ikoyi Club Golf Section remains a preferred choice for golfers in Nigeria due to its picturesque greenery, state-of-the-art facilities, and vibrant community of golf enthusiasts.

With a rich history spanning over eight decades, the club is committed to promoting the sport of golf while upholding the values of integrity, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.