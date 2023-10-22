Ikoyi Club 1938 ends 85th anniversary with awards ceremony, gala night

On the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, the Ikoyi Club 1938 brought its week-long 85th-anniversary celebration to a grand conclusion with an award ceremony and gala night held on the Main Lawn of Ikoyi Club 1938. The star-studded event marked the culmination of a week of festivities that commenced on September 25, 2023, with a press conference.

The Ikoyi Club 1938’s Awards Ceremony and Gala Night was a truly colourful and unforgettable experience, graced by the crème de la crème of Nigerian society. The evening was impeccably hosted by the dynamic duo of Akindele Semowo and Bolaji Martins, who infused humour and class into every moment.

Tafa Zibiri-Aliu, chairman of the club, delivered a warm welcome address, expressing gratitude to all the guests. He emphasized Ikoyi Club’s tradition of excellence, its position as the leading club in Africa, and its legacy of distinction. Zibiri-Aliu encouraged everyone to embrace the club’s traditions, foster camaraderie, and cherish each moment.

The night’s highlight was a captivating 15-minute documentary that delved deep into the history of Ikoyi Club 1938, chronicling its journey from inception to present day. The documentary featured heartfelt testimonials from notable members, including Tunde Oduwole, an octogenarian who coincidentally shares his 85th birthday with the club. Other prominent voices in the documentary included Vincent Sagua, Femi Dina, David Majekodunmi, and Tunde Orungbeja, general managing director and chief executive officer of Ikoyi Club 1938. The awards presentation was also a pivotal moment, as it honoured iconic members who had demonstrated exceptional dedication and contributions to the club over the past year. The awards celebrated excellence in both administrative and sporting activities across the club’s eight distinct sporting sections.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous feast, thanks to the club’s catering adviser, Abimbola Ajayi, and the bar adviser, Jide Adekoje who ensured that the evening was well-rounded. The wide array of delectable food and an abundance of refreshing beverages flowed throughout the evening, as the night came alive with the melodious tunes of the Cool Ice Band, treating guests to a diverse musical journey spanning R&B, Soul, Afrobeats, and traditional Juju sounds.

Rufai Ladipo, vice-chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938 and chairman of the anniversary sub-committee, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks. He expressed deep appreciation to the club’s members, Board of Trustees, and past chairmen for their unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding success of the 85th-anniversary celebration.

The Ikoyi Club 1938’s 85th-anniversary Awards Ceremony and Gala Night was a magnificent celebration that underscored the club’s rich history, tradition of excellence, and the spirit of togetherness that defines this cherished institution. As the week of festivities came to a close, it left an indelible mark on all those who attended, and it was a testament to the enduring legacy of Ikoyi Club 1938.