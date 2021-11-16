50th edition of Ikeja Golf Club Championship tees off in grand style

The prestigious and one of the biggest golf competitions in Nigeria, the Ikeja Golf Club Championship teed off on Monday, November 15th, and runs through the 21st.

This year’s edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Championship is unique and historical as five hundred golfers across the country will vie for honours in a week-long event.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the 50th edition of the championship, Akeem Akintoye, Club Captain at Ikeja Golf Club disclosed that the annual championship provides golfers and members of the club the opportunity to relax and also a period to compete for laurels.

“We pride ourselves as the foremost golf club in Lagos as we major solely on golf. The Ikeja Golf Club Championship is annual in our tradition and it provides the members the opportunity to have fun, compete and also get bragging rights.

Read Also: NIVEA partners Ikeja Golf Club on monthly medal competition

“We have however lined up events which have started and will come to a halt on Sunday, November 21 when the professionals will take to the course and do battle,” Akintoye noted.

Akintoye added: “Over 500 players within the club are expected to feature in this year’s edition and we hope we can continue to raise the profile of golf through this tournament as we are expected to host the Corporate Challenge in January 2022.”

Bidemi Ojo, 2019 champion hinted that this year’s edition promises to be exciting and full of pressure.

“The Ikeja Golf Club Championship is the biggest tournament in the club and nobody is sure of winning the trophy because the pressure is always very tense among the participants,” Ojo added.

Some of the events lined up which includes; the singles, doubles matches, the veterans, and amateurs will be competed for.