Germany top Group A as Fullkrug’s equaliser denies Switzerland

Germany finished top of Group A Sunday after Niclas Fullkrug netted an injury-time goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Euro 2024.

The hosts had cruised through their opening two games, thrashing Scotland 5-1 and easing past Hungary 2-0, but were wasteful against a resilient Swiss side, who went unbeaten in the group stage and secured second spot.

Switzerland seemed poised to top the group after an early goal from Dan Ndoye, but Fullkrug’s late header salvaged a draw for Germany. The home supporters erupted in celebration as Germany maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2024.

The draw was a blow to Switzerland, who had defended resolutely for over 90 minutes, but they still qualified for the knockout stages. Murat Yakin’s side knew that victory would see them leapfrog Germany, and they nearly achieved it in Frankfurt until the late pressure proved too much.

Earlier, Swiss fans were jubilant after Ndoye placed a first-time shot into the roof of the net from Remo Freuler’s dangerous cross. Ndoye also had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, which would have made it 2-0. This was the second disallowed goal after VAR intervened for Germany’s Robert Andrich.

Andrich’s curling shot from the edge of the box was initially given, but referee Daniele Orsato overturned the decision after reviewing a foul by Jamal Musiala in the build-up.

Germany, who had lacked the ruthlessness displayed in their first two victories of the tournament, created several late chances and eventually did enough to draw level. High hopes remain for the team to go all the way in the competition.

Germany will face the runner-up of Group C in the last 16, potentially setting up a clash with England next Saturday. As it stands, it could be Denmark, while Switzerland will take on the second-place team from Group B—either Italy, Croatia, or Albania.