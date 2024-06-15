Euro 2024: Germany thump Scotland 5-1 in tournament opener

Three-time European champions Germany humbled Scotland 5-1 in their Euro 2024 opener on Friday night, scoring three first-half goals and capitalising on a man advantage after Scotland’s Ryan Porteous received a straight red card before halftime.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 10th minute, connecting with a cross that goalkeeper Angus Gunn could only deflect against the post before it rolled into the net. Germany dominated possession throughout the match.

The Euro 2024 host nation doubled their lead in the 19th minute at the Munich Football Arena after a series of passes ended with Kai Havertz picking out Jamal Musiala, who took a touch in the area and fired into the roof of the net.

Scotland’s situation worsened when Porteous was sent off for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan in the penalty area, with Havertz converting from the spot to make it 3-0. Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug fired home a fourth late in the second half.

Scotland managed to get on the scoresheet through Antonio Rudiger’s own goal before Emre Can rounded out the scoring for the hosts. Germany will next play Hungary in Group A, while Scotland must regroup to face Switzerland.

The Germans, who last won the European Championship in 1996, showcased their attacking prowess, with Niclas Fullkrug adding to Scotland’s woes with a stunning drive into the top corner.

Despite Rudiger’s own goal providing a brief moment of celebration for Scotland, Can’s late strike secured Germany the biggest win in an opening match at the Euros.