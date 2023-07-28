FG tasks Super Falcons on sustaining performance at World Cup

The Federal Government has charged the Super Falcons to continue to raise the country’s flag high at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia, New Zealand.

Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press in the ministry.

Abubakar congratulated the team for putting up a superlative performance to defeat co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Brisbane at the ongoing Mundial.

He stated that Nigerians have been following the games with keen interest and delighted at their display of skill and teamwork since the beginning of the Competition.

“We have followed your games and want to thank you for doing the nation proud, thus putting a smile on the faces of Nigerians.

“We commend you, your coaches and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the good job done so far,” he said.

The permanent secretary urged the team to take their last group game even more seriously to ensure qualification for the knockout stage.

“You cannot afford to rest on your oars, take the next game against the Republic of Ireland with full determination to succeed as you took your first two games.

“Give it your very best, which is your 100 per cent assurance to win. We are solidly behind you,” he said.

Abubakar assured that the ministry will continue to create an enabling environment for sports development in the country so as to enable its athletes to excel on the international stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons on Thursday shocked co-hosts Australia 3-2 in a highly entertaining match, in their second Group B game.