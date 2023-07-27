Nigeria secures thrilling 3-2 victory against Australia in Women’s World Cup 2023

Nigeria secured a thrilling 3-2 win against the hosts during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B clash.

The match, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, began with both teams showcasing their skill and determination, leading to a 1-1 draw at halftime. Emily Van Egmond scored a crucial goal for Australia in the 45th minute, but just before stoppage time, Uchenna Kanu delivered an equalizer for Nigeria, setting the stage for an intense battle.

In the second half, Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale made her mark with a powerful header, putting Nigeria in the lead in the 64th minute. Later, substitute Asisat Oshoala added to Nigeria’s tally, scoring a goal that brought the score to 3-1. Oshoala’s goal also made her the first Nigerian player to score in three separate editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a late surge, Alanna Kennedy scored a consolation goal for Australia, but it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome, and Nigeria celebrated a well-deserved victory.

Australia, ranked 10th in the FIFA world rankings, had previously secured a morale-boosting opening win against Ireland. However, they faced a tough challenge against Vietnam in their next match, a team that showed great determination in a goalless draw against Canada earlier in the tournament.

The defeat to Nigeria marked only the third time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that a host nation conceded three goals in a match.