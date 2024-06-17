Euro 2024: Romania record impressive 3-0 victory over Ukraine

Romania made a resounding start to their Euro 2024 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Ukraine in Munich, thanks to Nicolae Stanciu’s spectacular goal.

Stanciu broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, taking advantage of a mishandled clearance by Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin under pressure from Razvan Marin.

Maintaining their aggressive momentum, Romania continued to press forward, with Dennis Man and Stanciu going close to adding to the scoreline before halftime.

They capitalised early in the second half when Marin’s long-range shot beat Lunin, doubling their lead in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, Romania effectively sealed the win as Denis Dragus converted from close range after Lunin could only parry a powerful shot from Andrei Ratiu.

Despite Ukraine’s efforts, including threats from Mykhailo Mudryk and Artem Dovbyk, Romania’s defense held strong, with goalkeeper Florin Nita making a crucial late save to preserve a clean sheet.

The defeat was a disappointing start for Ukraine, who now face the challenge of regrouping ahead of matches against Slovakia and Belgium.

“Unfortunately, nobody expected this result,” lamented Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov. “We didn’t perform well enough.”

He added, “We all have emotions. Everyone is unhappy.”

For Ukraine, participating in Euro 2024 holds significant meaning, particularly given the backdrop of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Despite missing out on the previous World Cup, Ukraine secured their fourth consecutive appearance at the European Championship, a testament to their resilience amid ongoing challenges.

Reflecting on the journey, Rebrov acknowledged the symbolic importance of their presence in Germany, where over a million Ukrainians have sought refuge. He emphasised the team’s responsibility to embody the spirit of Ukraine during these difficult times.

The victory reaffirmed Romania’s unbeaten streak in qualifying and provided a solid foundation as they aim to progress through Group E of Euro 2024.