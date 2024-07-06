Euro 2024: Netherlands beat Turkey to face England in semi-final

Netherlands scored twice in six second-half minutes to beat Turkey 2-1, setting up a Euro 2024 semi-final clash against England on Wednesday.

Despite having won just one of their previous 10 European Championship matches when trailing at half-time, the Dutch were inspired by the introduction of striker Wout Weghorst at the break, which sparked a turnaround.

An own goal from Mert Muldur, who bundled the ball over his own goal line under pressure from Cody Gakpo, allowed the Netherlands to equalize after trailing at halftime.

Turkey took the lead when centre-back Samet Akaydin headed in Arda Guler’s dinked cross, capping an impressive first-half display.

Akaydin celebrated by running over to the Turkey fans, kissing the badge on his shirt, and kneeling to pray in front of them, while substitutes sprinted down the touchline.

However, their celebrations were short-lived. The Netherlands responded after the break, buoyed by substitute Wout Weghorst. They found an equalizer through Stefan de Vrij’s header, moments after Weghorst made a crucial interception inside his box to stop Turkey’s Kaan Ayhan from getting to a rebound.

Turkey almost doubled their lead when Real Madrid’s Guler bent a brilliant free-kick onto the post but failed to capitalize on their chances.

Ronald Koeman’s side will now face England in Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10 after Gareth Southgate’s team beat Switzerland on penalties, with a place in the final against either France or Spain at stake.