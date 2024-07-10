Euro 2024: England and Netherlands fans clash in Dortmund

Five people suffered minor injuries after England fans were attacked by Netherlands supporters in Dortmund before Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final, according to UK police.

A group of Dutch fans targeted England supporters in bars, attempting to steal flags. Most Netherlands fans were there to enjoy the game, but some were deemed a “risk.” UK police are collaborating with local authorities for the match.

Videos show fans throwing chairs, and a bar’s TV was damaged. The winners of the match will face Spain in Sunday’s final.

People are then seen shielding themselves and moving inside before further fighting breaks out with objects thrown at and from within the bar.

A man called Leo, who works at the bar, told the BBC: “At first it was two or three people. I tried to separate them but then it got too heated and everything flew around.

“It’s really upsetting.”

Leo added that the bar’s TV was damaged in the incident so they are now unable to show the game.

A statement from the UK Football Policing Unit read: “We are aware of some reports and videos circulating of disorder in Dortmund.

“It appears that there have been several instances of Dutch fans attacking England fans in bars and attempting to steal flags.

“We are also aware that in addition to the tens of thousands of Dutch fans there to enjoy the game, there are groups of risk supporters who have travelled to Dortmund from the Netherlands.”

The Dutch FA said 110,000 Netherlands fans have travelled to Dortmund, compared to 40,000 from England.

