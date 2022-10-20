Darwin Nunez’s strike hands Liverpool slim win over Hammers

Liverpool welcomed West Ham to Anfield on Wednesday night after an impressive victory over defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds took a first half lead in the 22nd minute when summer record signing Darwin Nunez headed home a cross from Konstantinos Tsimikas.

West Ham was awarded a penalty in the 45th minute but Jarrod Bowen missed the opportunity to draw level for the visitors.

Second half resumed with Liverpool dominating possession and containing the visitors’ attack till the final whistle to secure all three points for the home side.