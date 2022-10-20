Bruno volleys Manchester United to victory over Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United looked to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing draw with Newcastle United when they hosted Tottenham on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

The Reds were all over the field with former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro dictating the tempo of the game; his fellow countryman Antony came close to opening the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute with a beautiful curler that ricocheted off the left post.

Hugo Loris was on top of his game to deny Rashford in the 21st minute, the French goalkeeper could not help helplessly in the 47th minute as Fred’s deflected shot rolled past him to give United a deserving lead.

The Reds sealed their victory with a stunning volley from their Captain Bruno Fernandes in the 69th minute giving them the momentum they need to take on Chelsea on Saturday at the Bridge.