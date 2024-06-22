Chelsea confirm deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian

Chelsea have agreed to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian from Palmeiras for an initial fee of £29 million, with additional performance-related add-ons.

The 17-year-old Brazil U-17 international has scored four goals in 17 senior appearances across the Brazilian Serie A, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Libertadores. Estevao, known for his skilful dribbling and electric pace, has quickly built a reputation as one of South America’s most exciting young talents.

Estevao will join his compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025/26 season.

In a statement on their website, Chelsea said: “Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer.”

