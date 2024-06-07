Adarabioyo joins Chelsea on a four-year deal

Chelsea have made their first signing under new manager Enzo Maresca, securing defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year contract.

The former Manchester City player, who has been with Fulham, will officially join Chelsea on July 1 after his current contract with Fulham concludes.

Adarabioyo, 26, follows recent Chelsea centre-back acquisitions such as Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Axel Disasi. He becomes the first signing of the Maresca era at Stamford Bridge, having completed his medical earlier this week.

With Thiago Silva departing for Fluminense, Adarabioyo’s arrival is seen as crucial to strengthening Chelsea’s defense. The club values his composure on the ball and aerial prowess.

Adarabioyo began his career at Man City, spending 17 years at the club before moving to Fulham for more playing time. During his four years at Craven Cottage, he established himself as a promising central defender, attracting interest from several clubs, including Newcastle United.

However, Chelsea managed to secure his signature on a long-term deal.

Adarabioyo declined a lucrative contract extension with Fulham, opting to join Chelsea. He expressed his excitement about the move.

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there. I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.

“Growing up, Chelsea has always been a club that performed well and had great players and teams to watch. Chelsea have won big trophies, and long may it continue.

“I’m here to win. I want to win. It’s as simple as that. I want to keep working and pushing the team and the club in the direction we want to go. I’m excited to get going.”

Adarabioyo made 132 appearances for Fulham after joining from Manchester City in 2020, following loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.