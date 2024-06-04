Adarabioyo undergoes Chelsea medical ahead of Stamford Bridge move

Fulham defender of Nigerian descent, Tosin Adarabioyo, is reportedly undergoing Chelsea medical on Tuesday ahead of a free transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Fulham expires this summer, paving the way for him to reunite with new Blues boss Enzo Maresca, with whom he previously worked at Manchester City.

Chelsea has offered Adarabioyo a long-term contract, valuing his Premier League experience, excellent availability and injury record.

Newcastle was also interested in signing the Englishman, but he couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Chelsea, expressing excitement about the move to Stamford Bridge.

Adarabioyo will become the first signing of the Maresca era once he completes the formalities of his deal, having agreed to join Chelsea over the weekend.

Adarabioyo’s familiarity with Chelsea’s new boss Maresca from their time together at Manchester City, along with Chelsea’s qualification for European competition, added to the move’s appeal.

A key starter for Fulham in recent seasons, Adarabioyo will be keen to maintain his vital role at Chelsea rather than become a fringe player.

The 6ft 5in centre-half is set to compete alongside several quality defenders in the Chelsea squad, but stands a strong chance of securing playing time, especially with the team’s qualification for the UEFA Conference League necessitating squad rotation.

Described as a ‘fantastic’ defender by Darragh Lenihan (Lancashire Times), Adarabioyo is quick, strong, and comfortable on the ball. At 26, he is arriving at Chelsea just before his peak years, making this a potentially very shrewd free transfer deal.